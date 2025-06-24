Crackdown on Drug Trafficking in Indonesia: Over 285 Arrested

Indonesian authorities have announced the arrest of 285 individuals suspected of being involved in drug trafficking across the country. Among those apprehended were 29 women and seven foreigners, and authorities managed to seize over half a ton of various narcotics during this extensive operation.

Despite Indonesia's strict anti-drug laws, the nation remains a central hub for drug smuggling in Southeast Asia. The operation, conducted over two months across 20 provinces, also led to the discovery of money laundering schemes associated with drug syndicates. Assets totaling over 26 billion rupiah were also confiscated.

The crackdown involved collaboration between the National Narcotic Agency, the security affairs ministry, and customs officials. Authorities staged a display of the detainees, who were mostly women without formal employment, and the seized drugs to the media. Over 683 kilograms of various illicit substances were collected, preventing their distribution to an estimated 1.3 million potential users.

