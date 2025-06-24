Left Menu

New Leadership: Sharad Agarwal Appointed Mizoram DGP

Sharad Agarwal, from the 1997 IPS AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as Mizoram's new DGP, replacing Anil Shukla who moves to Delhi. The Ministry of Home Affairs released the orders on Monday. Agarwal was previously serving as special commissioner in the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:53 IST
New Leadership: Sharad Agarwal Appointed Mizoram DGP
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffle within the Indian Police Service, Sharad Agarwal, a 1997-batch officer from the AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) for the state of Mizoram. This decision was confirmed by official sources on Monday.

Agarwal's new role in Mizoram comes as a replacement for Anil Shukla, a 1996-batch officer, who has been transferred to Delhi. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the transfers, reshaping the leadership in both regions.

While Agarwal has served as the special commissioner in the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, Shukla's new assignment in Delhi has yet to be detailed. The change in Mizoram's police leadership follows a previous recommendation by the state's chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025