New Leadership: Sharad Agarwal Appointed Mizoram DGP

In a significant reshuffle within the Indian Police Service, Sharad Agarwal, a 1997-batch officer from the AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) for the state of Mizoram. This decision was confirmed by official sources on Monday.

Agarwal's new role in Mizoram comes as a replacement for Anil Shukla, a 1996-batch officer, who has been transferred to Delhi. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the transfers, reshaping the leadership in both regions.

While Agarwal has served as the special commissioner in the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, Shukla's new assignment in Delhi has yet to be detailed. The change in Mizoram's police leadership follows a previous recommendation by the state's chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)