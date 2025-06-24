Tensions Escalate: Missile Attack Denied Amidst Ceasefire

Tensions between Iran and Israel have been reignited as Iranian media denies reports of a missile attack on Israel just after a ceasefire took effect. State TV broadcasted the denial despite claims from Israeli military of detecting launches from Iran.

Reacting to these developments, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared that Israel would respond 'forcefully' to any aggression. This statement underscores the fragility of the ceasefire and the ongoing volatility in relations between the two countries.

The situation remains highly sensitive as both nations appear poised for further military confrontation, although diplomatic channels have remained active to maintain peace.

