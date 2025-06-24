Left Menu

Drone Attacks on Iraqi Military Sites: A Call for Immediate Investigation

Iraq reported drone attacks on military sites, damaging two army radar systems at Camp Taji and Imam Ali Base. The Prime Minister ordered an investigation, while security forces prevented further assaults. The drones' origins remain unidentified, and no casualties were reported.

In a series of concerning developments, Iraq announced on Tuesday that drone attacks targeted multiple military sites and bases operated by Iraqi security forces. These assaults notably damaged two army radar systems, prompting the Prime Minister to demand a swift investigation into the incidents.

The origin of these drones remains elusive as investigations continue. According to two security sources, the drones were small in size and launched from nearby areas, causing significant damage to radar systems at Camp Taji, just north of Baghdad, and at Imam Ali Base located in Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq. This information was confirmed by Iraqi military spokesman Sabah al-Numan.

Despite successful repulsion of attempted strikes on four other sites, the scale of these attacks has raised alarms. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. An immediate probe into the circumstances surrounding these drone operations is underway as directed by the Prime Minister.

