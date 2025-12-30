Left Menu

Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister Passes Away at 80

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female prime minister who played a pivotal role in the country's democratic restoration, passed away at 80. Known for her political acumen, Zia's leadership spanned significant highs and lows. Her death marks the end of an era in Bangladesh's political landscape.

Khaleda Zia
Khaleda Zia, the first woman to serve as prime minister of Bangladesh, passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. Zia, a central figure in Bangladeshi politics, played a crucial role in restoring democracy following military rule. She led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as chairperson and prime minister three times.

Her health declined rapidly, leading to her hospitalization on November 23rd due to a chest infection. Despite medical efforts, her condition deteriorated, and she succumbed on Tuesday. Zia's funeral will take place on Wednesday, attended by family, colleagues, and supporters remembering her significant contributions to Bangladesh's political scene.

Tributes poured in from global leaders, acknowledging her impact on Bangladesh and international relations. Zia's political life, marked by triumphs and trials, began unexpectedly after her husband's assassination propelled her into leadership. Her tenure witnessed major reforms and challenges, cementing her legacy as a pioneering stateswoman.

