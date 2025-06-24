Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran in Multi-Stage Offensive
Israel launched a three-stage offensive against Iran, continuing until 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Despite reports of an impending ceasefire, Iran's top security body declared its readiness to respond decisively. These developments mark heightened tensions between the two nations as global attention remains focused on the region.
In a significant development on Tuesday, Israel carried out a three-stage offensive against Iran before a temporary halt at 9 a.m. local time, as per official Iranian sources.
Despite an earlier announcement by Iranian state media of a ceasefire set for 7:30 a.m., military activities persisted.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council emphasized the nation's preparedness to forcefully counter any further attacks, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.
