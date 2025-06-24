Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran in Multi-Stage Offensive

In a significant development on Tuesday, Israel carried out a three-stage offensive against Iran before a temporary halt at 9 a.m. local time, as per official Iranian sources.

Despite an earlier announcement by Iranian state media of a ceasefire set for 7:30 a.m., military activities persisted.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council emphasized the nation's preparedness to forcefully counter any further attacks, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)