Germany's Military Moves: Greenland Deployment Begins

Germany will deploy its first soldiers to Greenland in response to President Trump's demands for Washington to control the island. The reconnaissance mission is expected to start as early as Thursday, following similar actions by Sweden and Norway.

Germany is set to make a significant geopolitical move by sending its first military personnel to Greenland this week, according to a report by Bild newspaper.

This development follows similar actions by Sweden and Norway and comes in response to President Donald Trump's calls for the United States to exert control over the island.

The deployment, described as a reconnaissance mission, is anticipated to begin as early as Thursday, according to sources from the German government and parliament.

