Intensifying Investigation: Arrest Warrant Sought for Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's special prosecutor has intensified its investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol, requesting an arrest warrant over his failed martial law attempt, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Yoon, who faced insurrection charges earlier, was briefly detained in January but released on technical grounds after resisting attempts to enforce a court warrant. This move comes as the country grapples with the ramifications of his actions, following a snap presidential election induced by his ousting.

The ongoing investigation has been bolstered by a 200-strong team of prosecutors and investigators under the new liberal President Lee Jae-myung's administration, showing the gravity of the charges that include the possibility of life imprisonment or a death penalty.

