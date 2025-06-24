Kenya's Shadow Force: The Enforcers of Nairobi's Streets

In the heart of Nairobi, Swaleh Aroko and his group have taken to the streets armed with clubs. Their mission: to counter protests triggered by the tragic death of a blogger in police custody. These men, seen advancing alongside police, are labeled as "goons" by some demonstrators.

The looming fear of violence casts a shadow on the upcoming protest marking the anniversary of last year's demonstrations. In an interview, Aroko defended his group's actions, insisting they are protecting property from violent elements among protestors. Aroko refrained from outlining his personal involvement, instead attributing unrest to protestors.

Allegations surround the origins and support of these counter-protesters, with human rights activists tying them to political figures. Despite denials from officials, Aroko and comrades are seen as 'Governor's Boys,' purportedly operating with backing from local businesses and assembly members. Tensions remain high as a large demonstration looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)