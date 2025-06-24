Left Menu

Kenya's Shadow Force: The Enforcers of Nairobi's Streets

Swaleh Aroko, a resident of Nairobi's Korogocho slum, is part of a group of young men countering protests sparked by the death of a blogger in police custody. Dubbed “goons” by protestors, they claim to protect the city’s business district alongside police, spurring concerns over potential violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:33 IST
Kenya's Shadow Force: The Enforcers of Nairobi's Streets

In the heart of Nairobi, Swaleh Aroko and his group have taken to the streets armed with clubs. Their mission: to counter protests triggered by the tragic death of a blogger in police custody. These men, seen advancing alongside police, are labeled as "goons" by some demonstrators.

The looming fear of violence casts a shadow on the upcoming protest marking the anniversary of last year's demonstrations. In an interview, Aroko defended his group's actions, insisting they are protecting property from violent elements among protestors. Aroko refrained from outlining his personal involvement, instead attributing unrest to protestors.

Allegations surround the origins and support of these counter-protesters, with human rights activists tying them to political figures. Despite denials from officials, Aroko and comrades are seen as 'Governor's Boys,' purportedly operating with backing from local businesses and assembly members. Tensions remain high as a large demonstration looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025