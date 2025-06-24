Left Menu

Echoes of Emergency: A Historical Reckoning

The Emergency period from June 1975 to March 1977 in India is regarded as a 'darkest period' for liberty post-independence. Legal experts describe it as a political and judicial debacle, emphasizing that power must never be personalized. Lessons learned underscore the need for constant vigilance in defending democratic structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The midnight proclamation of Emergency on June 25, 1975, remains a 'horrible mistake' and the 'darkest period' for liberty in post-independence India, assert leading legal experts.

The 21-month Emergency imposed 50 years ago is considered a 'grim watermark' in India's democratic path, deeply affecting the nation's democratic institutions.

Experts emphasize that India must never allow the personalisation of constitutional power. Time and again, the people of India have stood against tyranny and will continue to do so, demonstrating the strength and resolve of democratic principles in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

