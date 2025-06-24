Echoes of Emergency: A Historical Reckoning

The midnight proclamation of Emergency on June 25, 1975, remains a 'horrible mistake' and the 'darkest period' for liberty in post-independence India, assert leading legal experts.

The 21-month Emergency imposed 50 years ago is considered a 'grim watermark' in India's democratic path, deeply affecting the nation's democratic institutions.

Experts emphasize that India must never allow the personalisation of constitutional power. Time and again, the people of India have stood against tyranny and will continue to do so, demonstrating the strength and resolve of democratic principles in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)