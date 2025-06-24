A Sobering Remembrance: The Legacy of Air India Flight 182
Prime Minister Mark Carney reflects on the 40th anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 bombing, which killed 329 people, marking it as Canada's deadliest terrorist attack. Commemorative events took place across Canada, emphasizing the ongoing fight against terrorism. Family members, officials, and community members honored the victims' memories.
- Canada
Prime Minister Mark Carney, marking the 40th anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 tragedy, called it a solemn reminder of the need to combat violent extremism to safeguard Canadian citizens.
The Air India 'Kanishka' Flight 182 exploded en route to London from Montreal on June 23, 1985, claiming 329 lives, including 268 Canadians of Indian descent, due to a terrorist bomb planted on board.
Memorial services held at key landmarks like Ottawa's Air India monument saw participation from victims' families and public officials, reiterating the ongoing commitment to counter terrorism.
