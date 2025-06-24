Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Excise Clampdown: Liquor Shops Penalized for MRP Violations

Seventeen liquor shops in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, were fined Rs 43.75 lakh for violating maximum retail price regulations. The excise department's investigation, led by Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, found discrepancies in liquor pricing. QR codes have been installed for customers to verify product prices and report overcharging.

In an unprecedented move aimed at regulating the liquor market, authorities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, slapped fines worth Rs 43.75 lakh on 17 liquor shops for violating the maximum retail price (MRP) norms. The excise department confirmed these actions on Tuesday.

An investigation spearheaded by Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari revealed unauthorized pricing strategies. Several shops were accused of either overpricing or underpricing products, such as beer and whiskey, to clear old stock.

The department has now implemented QR code verification at all 173 liquor outlets to aid consumers in confirming product prices. The public is encouraged to report any pricing anomalies directly to the excise department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

