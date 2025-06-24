Signature Saga: The Struggle to Remove Justice Shekhar Yadav

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has verified signatures from 44 out of 55 MPs on a petition aiming to unseat Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Yadav, accused of delivering a 'hate speech.' However, a signature controversy and procedural delays plague the process, stirring unrest among lawmakers.

Kapil Sibal, a key figure advocating for this motion, revealed he hasn't received the verification correspondence reportedly sent thrice by the Secretariat. Sibal insists on understanding the need for signature verification and questions the slow progression since its submission in late 2024.

Justice Yadav's fate remains uncertain. The removal requires approval from both Houses of Parliament, followed by Presidential consent. Allegations of duplicate signatures, possibly forged, complicate the matter further, leading to potential criminal probes by parliamentary committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)