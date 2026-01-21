High Court Quashes FIR Against Amit Malviya for Responding to Hate Speech

In a significant ruling, the Madras High Court has quashed an FIR against BJP's IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya. The court criticized the prevailing legal stance where initiators of hate speech face no repercussions, but respondents face legal action. The FIR, filed by the Tiruchirappalli city police, centered on Malviya's reaction to remarks by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Stalin's comments, equating 'Sanatana Dharma' with diseases requiring eradication, sparked the controversy. Malviya's response described these remarks as a call for 'genocide,' stirring public discourse. The court asserted Malviya's comments did not distort Stalin's speech, and continuing the case would signify an abuse of legal procedures.

The judgement highlighted the systemic issue where figures initiating hateful discourse are often unchecked, but those reacting are prosecuted. The court noted this imbalance, pointing out that no cases were filed against Stalin in the state for his remarks but were in other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)