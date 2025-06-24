Iran's Missile Barrage: A Last-Minute Move Before Ceasefire

In a dramatic escalation just moments before a planned ceasefire, Iran launched a series of missiles at Israeli targets. The operation, involving 14 missiles, was in retaliation for lethal strikes carried out by Israel.

The announcement came from Iran's Revolutionary Guards, as reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. The statement underscored the unwavering surveillance the Iranian armed forces maintain over perceived threats.

This deployment marked a significant moment in the tensions between the two nations, with Iran emphasizing its commitment to vigilance by stating its forces would continue to monitor "enemy movements with open and vigilant eyes."

