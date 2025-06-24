Left Menu

Iran's Missile Barrage: A Last-Minute Move Before Ceasefire

Just before a ceasefire, Iran launched a wave of missiles at Israel, reacting to deadly Israeli strikes. Fourteen missiles targeted Israeli military centers, with Iran's Revolutionary Guards vowing ongoing vigilance against enemy activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:04 IST
Iran's Missile Barrage: A Last-Minute Move Before Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a dramatic escalation just moments before a planned ceasefire, Iran launched a series of missiles at Israeli targets. The operation, involving 14 missiles, was in retaliation for lethal strikes carried out by Israel.

The announcement came from Iran's Revolutionary Guards, as reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. The statement underscored the unwavering surveillance the Iranian armed forces maintain over perceived threats.

This deployment marked a significant moment in the tensions between the two nations, with Iran emphasizing its commitment to vigilance by stating its forces would continue to monitor "enemy movements with open and vigilant eyes."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025