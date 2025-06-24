Supreme Court Slams Delay: Travesty of Justice in UP Bail Case

The Supreme Court has expressed frustration over the continued detention of a man who was granted bail in April under Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law, describing it as a 'travesty of justice.' The delay was attributed to a procedural omission in the bail order.

A bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh demanded that the superintendent jailor of Ghaziabad jail appear before the Court, taking strong exception to the failure in executing the bail order. Despite the Supreme Court's directive, the man has remained in custody, triggering a demand for accountability from prison officials.

The Supreme Court instructed the Director General of Prisons of Uttar Pradesh to participate via video conferencing, emphasizing the urgency of resolving this 'very unfortunate scenario.' The Court plans to address the issue further on June 25, ensuring justice is served promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)