Left Menu

Militant Attack on Bomb Disposal Unit in Pakistan: Tragedy in South Waziristan

A militant attack on a bomb disposal unit in South Waziristan, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of five people, including three security personnel and two women. An investigation is underway as locals demand intensified security measures to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:18 IST
Militant Attack on Bomb Disposal Unit in Pakistan: Tragedy in South Waziristan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragic militant attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district has claimed the lives of five individuals, including three security personnel and two female civilians traveling in a pickup truck.

The ambush occurred as the bomb disposal unit was clearing explosives, prompting an immediate response from rescue teams and locals who transported the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Wana. One critically injured victim was transferred to Dera Ismail Khan district.

Authorities, led by Deputy Commissioner Naseer Khan, are actively investigating the assault, while local residents call for improved peace and security measures in the conflicted region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025