Militant Attack on Bomb Disposal Unit in Pakistan: Tragedy in South Waziristan
A militant attack on a bomb disposal unit in South Waziristan, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of five people, including three security personnel and two women. An investigation is underway as locals demand intensified security measures to prevent future incidents.
A tragic militant attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district has claimed the lives of five individuals, including three security personnel and two female civilians traveling in a pickup truck.
The ambush occurred as the bomb disposal unit was clearing explosives, prompting an immediate response from rescue teams and locals who transported the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Wana. One critically injured victim was transferred to Dera Ismail Khan district.
Authorities, led by Deputy Commissioner Naseer Khan, are actively investigating the assault, while local residents call for improved peace and security measures in the conflicted region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
