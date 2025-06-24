Surge in Child Abductions in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado

At least 120 children have been abducted by jihadist insurgents in the northern Mozambique region of Cabo Delgado, according to Human Rights Watch. These alarming kidnappings have been attributed to an Islamic State-affiliated group known locally as al-Shabab, which exploits the children for various heinous acts including transporting looted goods and serving as child soldiers.

Mozambique's struggle against Islamist insurgency in Cabo Delgado has persisted since 2017, with governmental forces finding it difficult to quell the unrest despite assistance from regional partners like Rwanda and South Africa. The violence saw a peak in 2020 with insurgent attacks that left dozens, including children, beheaded, and has since resulted in the displacement of over 600,000 people.

Amid renewed attacks and kidnappings, Human Rights Watch implores the Mozambican government to intensify efforts in locating the abducted children and curbing further kidnappings. The crisis remains compounded by climate shocks and reduced foreign aid, leaving millions facing dire hunger conditions, as highlighted by the Norwegian Refugee Council's recent findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)