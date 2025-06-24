Left Menu

Surge in Child Abductions in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado

Recent reports show at least 120 children have been kidnapped by jihadist insurgents in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province. These abductions involve forced labor, soldier conscription, and potential marriages orchestrated by an Islamic State-linked group. Human Rights Watch urges more action from Mozambique's government amidst increasing violence and humanitarian crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:48 IST
At least 120 children have been abducted by jihadist insurgents in the northern Mozambique region of Cabo Delgado, according to Human Rights Watch. These alarming kidnappings have been attributed to an Islamic State-affiliated group known locally as al-Shabab, which exploits the children for various heinous acts including transporting looted goods and serving as child soldiers.

Mozambique's struggle against Islamist insurgency in Cabo Delgado has persisted since 2017, with governmental forces finding it difficult to quell the unrest despite assistance from regional partners like Rwanda and South Africa. The violence saw a peak in 2020 with insurgent attacks that left dozens, including children, beheaded, and has since resulted in the displacement of over 600,000 people.

Amid renewed attacks and kidnappings, Human Rights Watch implores the Mozambican government to intensify efforts in locating the abducted children and curbing further kidnappings. The crisis remains compounded by climate shocks and reduced foreign aid, leaving millions facing dire hunger conditions, as highlighted by the Norwegian Refugee Council's recent findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

