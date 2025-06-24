Dr. Jitendra Singh Urges Academic Synergy to Drive Innovation for Viksit Bharat

In a landmark event aimed at catalyzing India’s innovation landscape, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Incubation Centre at IIM Mumbai on June 24, 2025. The occasion became a rallying point for his powerful call to action—to break institutional silos and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration among India's premier institutions such as IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, IIMC, and CSIR.

Dr. Singh, also Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, emphasized that India’s rise as a global innovation hub hinges on strategic integration between academia, industry, and government. Addressing faculty, entrepreneurs, and students, he stated:

“The age of working in silos is over. Integration is not a choice—it is a necessity. We must move together if we are to achieve the ambitious goals of Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

IIM Mumbai's Incubation Centre: A Launchpad for Sustainable Startups

The newly inaugurated Incubation Centre at IIM Mumbai is envisioned as a dynamic hub to nurture sustainable, innovation-led startups. The Centre will support ventures from sectors including biotech, agri-tech, fintech, and climate resilience, offering mentorship, technical guidance, investor networks, and policy interface. It will serve as a platform for student-led entrepreneurship, industry-academia co-development, and global partnership expansion.

Dr. Singh remarked that such centres of innovation must embrace grassroots inclusion, saying that startup potential isn't limited to elite degrees, but thrives on aptitude, creativity, and relevance to real-world problems.

Celebrating Inclusive Innovation and Women-Led Development

In a compelling segment of his address, Dr. Singh showcased the changing face of Indian innovation, particularly emphasizing women’s contributions. Citing the Aditya L1 solar mission, he proudly shared that the program was led by women scientists, marking a milestone in gender-inclusive space science leadership.

He also recalled the inspiring story of a 16-year-old girl from a militancy-affected town, who cleared the IIT entrance exam through self-study using a smartphone.

“This is the new India—where dreams rise above limitations,” said Dr. Singh, highlighting the democratization of opportunity through technology and national empowerment.

India’s R&D Landscape: Doubling Down on Science and Self-Reliance

Charting the progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Dr. Singh revealed that India’s Gross Expenditure on R&D (GERD) has more than doubled in the past decade, from ₹60,196 crore in 2013-14 to ₹1,27,381 crore in 2025.

He hailed India’s scientific strides, citing:

The launch of India’s first indigenous DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine,

The emergence of quantum computing and AI as national priorities, and

The implementation of the transformative BioE3 Policy—Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment.

India’s Booming Startup Ecosystem: From 350 to 1.5 Lakh Ventures

Highlighting India’s spectacular rise as the third-largest startup ecosystem globally, Dr. Singh noted that startups in space technology are bringing cutting-edge innovation, and that the government has enabled 100% FDI in the space sector.

“In 2014, we had just 350 startups. Today, we have crossed 1.5 lakh,” he said. “Startups are transforming sectors from space and agriculture to energy and biotech.”

He also announced the operationalization of a ₹1,000 crore space startup venture fund, which will provide catalytic support to startups with disruptive potential in telemetry, remote sensing, and satellite communication.

Innovation from the Heartland: Lavender and Livelihoods

Dr. Singh spotlighted the Aroma Mission, under which over 3,000 lavender-based startups have emerged in rural India, creating local employment, export potential, and prosperity. These ventures demonstrate how agriculture-linked innovation can redefine rural development.

He called for leveraging agri-tech, noting that while agriculture contributes only 14–15% to GDP, it employs the largest share of India’s population.

“This is where hidden potential lies—waiting to be unlocked through innovation,” he emphasized.

NEP-2020: An Innovation Enabler for Youth

The Minister lauded the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) for offering flexibility in learning, enabling students to pursue multi-disciplinary education and explore entrepreneurial pathways rather than being constrained to job-seeking trajectories.

He reaffirmed that today’s students are better positioned than ever to become job creators, thanks to a policy environment that promotes critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving.

A Generation on the Cusp of Destiny

Looking ahead to India@2047, Dr. Jitendra Singh reminded the young audience that they will be at the peak of their careers when India celebrates a century of independence.

“You are the generation that will lead a fully developed India. This is your opportunity—but more importantly, your responsibility,” he told the students.

He urged them to dream boldly, innovate fearlessly, and contribute meaningfully to a self-reliant, inclusive, and globally respected India.