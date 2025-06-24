United Stand Against Labour Codes: Left Parties Rally for General Strike

Left parties voiced their backing for the July 9 general strike initiated by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, involving 10 Central Trade Unions (CTU) and independent sectoral federations, to oppose the recently enacted labor laws.

A coalition statement from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party, and All India Forward Bloc accused the BJP government of undermining workers' democratic rights through these laws, which they claim advance a corporate-focused agenda.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and agricultural workers' organizations have also pledged support, emphasizing the strike's objective to fortify worker solidarity and combat policies viewed as divisive and anti-worker.

(With inputs from agencies.)