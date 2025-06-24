United Stand Against Labour Codes: Left Parties Rally for General Strike
Left parties support the July 9 general strike organized by trade unions against new labor laws. The strike challenges neoliberal policies under India's BJP government, focusing on labor rights and privatization. Agricultural bodies also back the strike, aiming to unify working people against divisive tactics.
Left parties voiced their backing for the July 9 general strike initiated by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, involving 10 Central Trade Unions (CTU) and independent sectoral federations, to oppose the recently enacted labor laws.
A coalition statement from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party, and All India Forward Bloc accused the BJP government of undermining workers' democratic rights through these laws, which they claim advance a corporate-focused agenda.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and agricultural workers' organizations have also pledged support, emphasizing the strike's objective to fortify worker solidarity and combat policies viewed as divisive and anti-worker.
