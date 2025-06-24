Raksha Khadse Visits Agartala SAI Center to Empower NE Sports Talent

In a vital outreach under the 'Poorvottar Sampark Setu' initiative, Smt. Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, paid a surprise visit to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sports Training Center (STC) in Agartala today. Her visit aimed to assess the infrastructure and grassroots talent nurturing efforts that form a cornerstone of India’s long-term sports development roadmap under India@2047.

This unannounced inspection was part of her broader tour of Tripura, where the Minister has been engaging with youth, stakeholders, and development officials to gauge progress on several fronts, including sports, education, and innovation. Her presence in the state reinforces the central government's emphasis on inclusive development in the North-East region—a region rich in culture, talent, and potential.

Focus on Gymnastics: Agartala’s Sporting Legacy

The SAI-STC Agartala center, long regarded as a breeding ground for Indian gymnasts, received special attention during the Minister’s inspection. Gymnastics is a sport closely associated with Tripura, having produced legends such as Dipa Karmakar, and continues to inspire the next generation of athletes. The facility is currently home to a carefully selected pool of young gymnasts undergoing rigorous training, with a strong emphasis on technical skill-building, strength conditioning, and artistic performance.

Minister Khadse examined:

Training infrastructure and equipment,

Accommodation and hostel facilities,

Nutritional provisions,

Medical, psychological, and physiotherapy support,

Coach-athlete engagement protocols, and

Training-to-competition transition pathways.

Her visit reaffirmed the commitment to ensuring holistic athlete development, where sports training is supplemented by educational, emotional, and health support.

Inspiring Interactions with Young Athletes

A particularly moving moment occurred when Smt. Khadse sat down with young trainees, encouraging open conversation about their dreams, motivations, and personal journeys. Many spoke of their desire to represent India at national and global competitions. The Minister responded with heartfelt encouragement:

“The future of India lies with these young individuals. The central government stands firmly with them, committed to their success. Your dreams are national dreams,” she said.

Her message resonated deeply, reinforcing the value of personal engagement by leaders in building trust and aspiration among India’s youth.

Poorvottar Sampark Setu: Governance Through Ground Engagement

Smt. Khadse’s visit forms part of the ‘Poorvottar Sampark Setu’, a flagship Government of India initiative designed to deepen engagement with the North-Eastern states. Under this program, Union Ministers undertake immersive visits to review project implementation and connect directly with local populations and institutions.

During her Tripura tour, the Minister participated in inter-departmental consultations, covering:

Youth affairs and policy development,

Expansion of sports infrastructure,

Science and technology incubation projects, and

Education and skill development programs.

Her review identified key areas for central support, particularly in extending SAI’s outreach to more districts, enabling access to quality coaching, and deploying digital athlete monitoring systems for progress tracking.

Vision India@2047: Grooming Champions for a Global Stage

Minister Khadse reiterated the central government’s vision of India as a global sports powerhouse by 2047, with particular focus on Olympics 2028 (Los Angeles) and 2032 (Brisbane). The strategy involves:

Nurturing grassroots talent through SAI STCs and Khelo India programs,

Identifying Olympic prospects early through scouting and AI-enabled metrics,

Upgrading facilities to meet international standards, and

Creating an environment of dignity and career security for sportspersons.

“The youth of Tripura and North-East India will be instrumental in scripting India’s global sports story,” said the Minister.

Northeast: A Rising Force in India’s Talent Map

Wrapping up her Agartala visit, Smt. Raksha Khadse praised the dynamism of Tripura’s youth, not only in sports but also in the fields of science, technology, and entrepreneurship. She reiterated that the government remains committed to nurturing every spark of potential, especially in the North-East, which she described as:

“Not just a geographic frontier, but the human energy frontier of India’s future.”

The Minister assured all stakeholders of central support for enhancing funding, improving trainer availability, and expanding sports science resources.

A Legacy of Encouragement and Equity

Minister Khadse’s Tripura tour is a meaningful step in acknowledging and investing in India’s periphery, not as a marginal region, but as a centerpiece in the country’s national resurgence. Her engagements in Agartala have helped reaffirm policy direction, boost local morale, and reignite grassroots aspirations—all essential in building a self-reliant and globally competitive sporting nation.