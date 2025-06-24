Operation Sindhu: India's Swift Evacuation Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

India's government has successfully orchestrated the evacuation of over 3,000 citizens from the conflict zones of Iran and Israel, as tensions between the two nations reach a critical point. Operation Sindhu, launched last week, continues to provide a lifeline for those stranded due to escalating hostilities.

The Ministry of External Affairs reports that 2,576 Indians have now returned home from Iran, with the help of chartered flights and Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft. Evacuations also include 594 individuals fleeing Israel to safer skies, marking a substantial international effort.

In response to the crisis, India utilized land transit routes and multiple airlifts, facilitating a safe passage for its nationals. The move comes as both Iran and Israel exchange missile fire, with the recent escalation attributed to a US military strike targeting Iranian nuclear sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)