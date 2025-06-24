‘Navya’ Initiative Launched to Empower Adolescent Girls Through Skill Training

In a landmark move to uplift and empower adolescent girls from underserved communities, the Government of India today launched the ambitious ‘Navya’ initiative in Sonbhadra, one of Uttar Pradesh’s aspirational districts. This launch marks the beginning of a transformative journey for thousands of adolescent girls aged 16 to 18, offering not just vocational training but also a renewed sense of identity, self-worth, and participation in nation-building.

A Collaborative Vision for Inclusive Development

The ‘Navya’ program is a joint endeavor by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD). This cross-ministerial collaboration is a testament to the government's deep-rooted commitment to inclusive growth, especially among marginalized and tribal populations.

Gracing the launch event were Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Smt. Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development. Their presence underscored the Centre’s strategic emphasis on youth empowerment and gender inclusivity as fundamental components of India’s developmental roadmap.

Focus on Aspirational Districts and Equitable Access

The ‘Navya’ initiative will be implemented in 27 aspirational districts across 19 states, with a pilot rollout currently underway in 9 districts from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh. These districts were carefully chosen in coordination with NITI Aayog based on their developmental needs and tribal populations, ensuring that opportunities reach the most underserved girls.

The pilot’s launch in Sonbhadra—a region known for its rich tribal heritage and natural resources—symbolizes the start of a campaign that transcends geography and socioeconomic barriers.

Skilling Beyond Stereotypes: Breaking Traditional Boundaries

Under the PMKVY 4.0 (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) framework, the ‘Navya’ initiative will train adolescent girls in non-traditional and modern skill sectors, including:

Graphic Designing

Smartphone Repair and Servicing

Drone Assembly and Operations

CCTV Installation and Maintenance

Professional Makeup and Beauty Services

These sectors were chosen not only for their future-oriented employment potential but also to challenge the gender stereotypes that have traditionally limited career options for girls. The initiative aims to create pathways for both employment and entrepreneurship, enabling girls to start their own businesses and contribute actively to their communities.

Supplementary Life Skills Training for Holistic Empowerment

In addition to technical training, ‘Navya’ includes a 7-hour specially designed life skills module to ensure well-rounded personality development. This supplementary module covers:

Interpersonal Skills: Emphasizing hygiene, self-presentation, and conflict resolution

Communication Skills: Focused on active listening and effective verbal/non-verbal communication

Workplace Safety: Including knowledge of POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) laws

Financial Literacy: Basics of budgeting, saving, digital payments, and managing earnings

These areas are critical in helping girls navigate both their personal and professional lives with dignity, safety, and confidence.

Leadership Voices on the Ground

At the launch, Minister Jayant Chaudhary described Navya as “a visionary mission to equip young girls with modern skills that will empower them to become self-reliant citizens of a new India.” He reiterated that the program is not just about employment but about creating future leaders, entrepreneurs, and change agents from among India’s daughters.

Minister Savitri Thakur highlighted the program’s role in nurturing independence and confidence among adolescent girls, calling Navya “a milestone in women’s empowerment and grassroots transformation.”

Local and National Leadership Lend Support

The event was also attended by:

Shri Chhotelal Singh Khirwar, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha)

Shri Bhupesh Chaubey, MLA, Robertsganj

Former MP Ram Shakal

District Magistrate Badrinath Singh

Superintendent of Police and SDO Jagrati

Mrs. Sonal Mishra, Additional Secretary, MSDE

Mr. Pankaj Srivastava, Statistical Advisor, MWCD

Their collective presence reflected a strong alignment between national policy and local implementation.

Institutional Support and Sustainability

The government is strengthening District Skill Committees (DSCs) to ensure that trained girls are linked with local job fairs, entrepreneurship hubs, and development schemes. These committees will play a key role in monitoring outcomes and ensuring program sustainability.

Furthermore, girls trained under both PMKVY and PM Vishwakarma schemes were felicitated during the event, showcasing tangible success stories and encouraging greater community participation.

A New Dawn for India’s Daughters

‘Navya’ is more than a skill development initiative; it is a social empowerment movement. It promises a future where India’s young girls are not merely passive recipients of aid but active architects of their own destinies—resilient, resourceful, and ready to rise.

As this transformative journey unfolds, the Government of India calls upon all stakeholders—parents, educators, community leaders, and civil society—to join hands in nurturing the dreams of every ‘Navya’ girl who dares to envision a better tomorrow.