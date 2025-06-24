Central Zonal Council Meeting: A Step Toward Cooperative Federalism

The recent Central Zonal Council meeting, helmed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Varanasi, convened chief ministers and senior officials from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand. Discussions focused on law and order, disaster response, environmental challenges, and bolstering inter-state cooperation.

In this high-level 25th edition meeting, a unanimous resolution lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces. The event underscored the vital role of zonal councils in fostering dialogue between states and the federal centre, thereby strengthening cooperative federalism.

Key issues discussed included fast-tracking judicial processes, enhancing infrastructure, addressing child malnutrition, and supporting local governance through financial empowerment of gram panchayats. The meeting highlighted future infrastructural projects and cooperative initiatives aimed at national integrity and regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)