Tragedy and Hope: Abandonment of Newborns in the District

In a distressing turn of events, the lifeless body of a newborn girl was discovered in a dustbin near Kotwali police station on Tuesday, according to police announcements.

Station House Officer Umesh Roriya confirmed the infant's body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination, while efforts are underway to identify those responsible by reviewing nearby CCTV footage.

In an earlier occurrence, residents unearthed a newborn boy alive in a dustbin within Jansath police station jurisdiction, with officials now searching for the child's parents while providing necessary medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)