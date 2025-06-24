Left Menu

Tragedy and Hope: Abandonment of Newborns in the District

In a district marred by infant abandonment, police found a newborn girl's lifeless body and another newborn boy abandoned but alive in dustbins. Authorities are investigating both cases using CCTV footage to identify perpetrators, while the surviving infant receives medical care.

Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:49 IST
In a distressing turn of events, the lifeless body of a newborn girl was discovered in a dustbin near Kotwali police station on Tuesday, according to police announcements.

Station House Officer Umesh Roriya confirmed the infant's body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination, while efforts are underway to identify those responsible by reviewing nearby CCTV footage.

In an earlier occurrence, residents unearthed a newborn boy alive in a dustbin within Jansath police station jurisdiction, with officials now searching for the child's parents while providing necessary medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

