Persistent Challenge: U.S. Faces Ongoing Issues with Yemen's Houthi Movement
A senior U.S. military official warned that Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement would continue to pose challenges for the United States, despite a recent agreement halting U.S. air operations against the group.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement is expected to remain a significant challenge for the United States, according to a senior military official. This comes in the wake of a recent agreement that concluded a U.S. air campaign targeting the group.
Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, who briefed lawmakers on Tuesday, emphasized the ongoing threat posed by the Houthis. He stressed that this issue might resurface several times in the future.
Grynkewich, currently nominated to lead the U.S. military's European Command, highlighted the complexities of dealing with the Iranian-backed group, suggesting persistent diplomatic and military efforts may be necessary.
