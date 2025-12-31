Gulf Tensions: UAE Withdraws from Yemen Amid Saudi Strikes

In a significant move, the UAE has withdrawn its forces from Yemen following a Saudi airstrike on the port of Mukalla. This surprise development is sparking fresh tensions between two historically competitive Gulf powers, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The backdrop to this escalation is the recent UAE-backed advance of separatists in southern Yemen, which has brought underlying disagreements between the two nations to the fore, from oil production quotas to regional influence. While Saudi-led airstrikes continue in the region, talks between the states have yet to yield concrete results.

The situation also ties into wider geopolitical discussions, with discord over the war in Sudan adding to the complexity. Both nations are navigating a delicate diplomatic balance, with potential impacts on the global oil market as OPEC+ readies for upcoming talks.

