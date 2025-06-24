Mysterious Explosion Disrupts Damascus Peace
A large explosion was identified in Damascus, with smoke visible on the city's western outskirts. The origin of the blast remains unknown as of now, leaving the public and authorities seeking answers amidst the confusion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:52 IST
- Country:
- Syria
In a shocking development, residents of Damascus were startled by a large explosion, which sent plumes of smoke spiraling into the sky on the western fringes of the city. The event has left citizens and authorities equally baffled.
Witnesses recount the loud detonation yet provide little insight into its cause. Sources including Reuters reporters confirm the blast but indicate that its source remains shrouded in mystery.
Authoritative bodies are on high alert as they urgently strive to ascertain the reasons behind this powerful incident, amid fears and speculation among the city's residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
READ MORE ON:
- Damascus
- explosion
- blast
- smoke
- west city
- authorities
- witnesses
- cause unknown
- Reuters
- mystery
