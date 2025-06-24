Mysterious Explosion Disrupts Damascus Peace

In a shocking development, residents of Damascus were startled by a large explosion, which sent plumes of smoke spiraling into the sky on the western fringes of the city. The event has left citizens and authorities equally baffled.

Witnesses recount the loud detonation yet provide little insight into its cause. Sources including Reuters reporters confirm the blast but indicate that its source remains shrouded in mystery.

Authoritative bodies are on high alert as they urgently strive to ascertain the reasons behind this powerful incident, amid fears and speculation among the city's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)