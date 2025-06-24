Left Menu

Mysterious Explosion Disrupts Damascus Peace

A large explosion was identified in Damascus, with smoke visible on the city's western outskirts. The origin of the blast remains unknown as of now, leaving the public and authorities seeking answers amidst the confusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:52 IST
Mysterious Explosion Disrupts Damascus Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a shocking development, residents of Damascus were startled by a large explosion, which sent plumes of smoke spiraling into the sky on the western fringes of the city. The event has left citizens and authorities equally baffled.

Witnesses recount the loud detonation yet provide little insight into its cause. Sources including Reuters reporters confirm the blast but indicate that its source remains shrouded in mystery.

Authoritative bodies are on high alert as they urgently strive to ascertain the reasons behind this powerful incident, amid fears and speculation among the city's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025