The Persistent Challenge of Yemen's Houthi Movement

Yemen's Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, continues to pose a challenge for the United States, according to a senior U.S. military official. Despite a recent agreement with the Houthis that halted an American air campaign, Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich noted potential future conflicts.

President Donald Trump recently announced an end to U.S. strikes against the Houthis, who had fired on U.S. and commercial vessels near Yemen. The agreement followed the Houthis' assertion of support for Palestinians amid an Israeli military operation in Gaza.

Human rights organizations had expressed concern over civilian casualties during the U.S. bombing campaign in Yemen. Although the Houthis threatened to target U.S. ships again if the U.S. participated in Israel's actions against Iran, they have not resumed attacks following the recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

