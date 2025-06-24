Left Menu

The Persistent Challenge of Yemen's Houthi Movement

The Houthi movement in Yemen remains a potential challenge for the U.S. despite a recent agreement ending American airstrikes. The group, which has previously targeted U.S. vessels, might resume hostilities if tensions rise again. Recent geopolitical developments may influence future interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:19 IST
The Persistent Challenge of Yemen's Houthi Movement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yemen's Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, continues to pose a challenge for the United States, according to a senior U.S. military official. Despite a recent agreement with the Houthis that halted an American air campaign, Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich noted potential future conflicts.

President Donald Trump recently announced an end to U.S. strikes against the Houthis, who had fired on U.S. and commercial vessels near Yemen. The agreement followed the Houthis' assertion of support for Palestinians amid an Israeli military operation in Gaza.

Human rights organizations had expressed concern over civilian casualties during the U.S. bombing campaign in Yemen. Although the Houthis threatened to target U.S. ships again if the U.S. participated in Israel's actions against Iran, they have not resumed attacks following the recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025