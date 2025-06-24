The Persistent Challenge of Yemen's Houthi Movement
The Houthi movement in Yemen remains a potential challenge for the U.S. despite a recent agreement ending American airstrikes. The group, which has previously targeted U.S. vessels, might resume hostilities if tensions rise again. Recent geopolitical developments may influence future interactions.
Yemen's Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, continues to pose a challenge for the United States, according to a senior U.S. military official. Despite a recent agreement with the Houthis that halted an American air campaign, Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich noted potential future conflicts.
President Donald Trump recently announced an end to U.S. strikes against the Houthis, who had fired on U.S. and commercial vessels near Yemen. The agreement followed the Houthis' assertion of support for Palestinians amid an Israeli military operation in Gaza.
Human rights organizations had expressed concern over civilian casualties during the U.S. bombing campaign in Yemen. Although the Houthis threatened to target U.S. ships again if the U.S. participated in Israel's actions against Iran, they have not resumed attacks following the recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: Britain's Stance on Israel-Iran Conflict
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Global Silence on Israel-Iran Conflict
Tensions Escalate: Israel-Iran Nuclear Standoff Looms Amid Diplomatic Push
All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe: MEA on Israel-Iran situation.
Geopolitical Tensions Shake FTSE 100 Following Israel-Iran Clashes