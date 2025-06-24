Allahabad High Court Questions Misuse of Gangsters Act

The Allahabad High Court has taken a firm stand against the alleged misuse of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. In a decision aimed at ensuring justice, the court has summoned Muzaffarnagar's district officials, demanding an explanation for their actions related to the alleged wrongful detention of a man.

Citing repeated abuses and arbitrary use of the Gangsters Act to incarcerate Manshad alias Sona, Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal criticized district police officials. The misuse, based on old cases, highlighted a strategy to prolong detention, he observed while granting bail to the accused but mandating court appearances for the police and administrative heads.

Following the Supreme Court's concerns over the Act's arbitrary invocation, the court emphasized strict adherence to recently issued state guidelines. This decision, along with the Supreme Court's directives, aims to bring accountability and prevent such misuse in future cases involving the Act's provisions.