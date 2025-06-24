Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Questions Misuse of Gangsters Act

The Allahabad High Court has criticized officials in Muzaffarnagar for misusing the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Act to wrongfully detain an individual. The court granted bail to the accused and summoned district officials to explain their actions, citing negligence and misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:53 IST
Allahabad High Court Questions Misuse of Gangsters Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has taken a firm stand against the alleged misuse of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. In a decision aimed at ensuring justice, the court has summoned Muzaffarnagar's district officials, demanding an explanation for their actions related to the alleged wrongful detention of a man.

Citing repeated abuses and arbitrary use of the Gangsters Act to incarcerate Manshad alias Sona, Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal criticized district police officials. The misuse, based on old cases, highlighted a strategy to prolong detention, he observed while granting bail to the accused but mandating court appearances for the police and administrative heads.

Following the Supreme Court's concerns over the Act's arbitrary invocation, the court emphasized strict adherence to recently issued state guidelines. This decision, along with the Supreme Court's directives, aims to bring accountability and prevent such misuse in future cases involving the Act's provisions.

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025