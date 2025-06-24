Strengthening Ties: India and Mauritius Forge Ahead
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam emphasized their nations' unique ties and discussed deepening their 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' through cooperation in various sectors like defence, digital infrastructure, and maritime security. Modi praised Ramgoolam's participation in the recent International Day of Yoga celebration.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephonic conversation with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, reinforcing the unique and special relationship between India and Mauritius. The dialogue emphasized their dedication to enhancing their 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' through multi-sector cooperation.
Discussions covered a broad spectrum, including development partnerships, capacity building, defense, maritime security, digital infrastructure, and strengthening people-to-people ties, according to an official statement. Modi's recognition of Ramgoolam's participation in the 11th International Day of Yoga highlighted the cultural bonds shared by the two nations.
Reaffirming India's ongoing commitment to Mauritius's development priorities, Modi underscored alignment with Vision MAHASAGAR and the Neighbourhood First policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana Sets the Stage for Historic International Yoga Day Celebrations in Kurukshetra
India's Decade of Defence: Modernisation, Self-Reliance and Global Leadership
Europe's Defence Spending Surge: Economic Boom or Fiscal Bust?
Pakistan's Defence Budget Boost Amid Escalating Tensions
India's Defence Surge: From Import-Dependent to Export Powerhouse