Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Mauritius Forge Ahead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam emphasized their nations' unique ties and discussed deepening their 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' through cooperation in various sectors like defence, digital infrastructure, and maritime security. Modi praised Ramgoolam's participation in the recent International Day of Yoga celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:20 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Mauritius Forge Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephonic conversation with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, reinforcing the unique and special relationship between India and Mauritius. The dialogue emphasized their dedication to enhancing their 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' through multi-sector cooperation.

Discussions covered a broad spectrum, including development partnerships, capacity building, defense, maritime security, digital infrastructure, and strengthening people-to-people ties, according to an official statement. Modi's recognition of Ramgoolam's participation in the 11th International Day of Yoga highlighted the cultural bonds shared by the two nations.

Reaffirming India's ongoing commitment to Mauritius's development priorities, Modi underscored alignment with Vision MAHASAGAR and the Neighbourhood First policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025