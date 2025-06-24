Strengthening Ties: India and Mauritius Forge Ahead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephonic conversation with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, reinforcing the unique and special relationship between India and Mauritius. The dialogue emphasized their dedication to enhancing their 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' through multi-sector cooperation.

Discussions covered a broad spectrum, including development partnerships, capacity building, defense, maritime security, digital infrastructure, and strengthening people-to-people ties, according to an official statement. Modi's recognition of Ramgoolam's participation in the 11th International Day of Yoga highlighted the cultural bonds shared by the two nations.

Reaffirming India's ongoing commitment to Mauritius's development priorities, Modi underscored alignment with Vision MAHASAGAR and the Neighbourhood First policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)