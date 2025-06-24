Left Menu

Ajnara Homes Fined for Water Misuse Amid Greater Noida Shortage

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority fined Ajnara Homes Rs 5 lakh for misusing water while residents faced shortages. The violation involved using supplied water for non-essential tasks, contrary to guidelines. Alstonia Society also faced penalties for improper waste management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:48 IST
The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has imposed a substantial penalty on Ajnara Homes Society following reports of water misuse amid a local shortage. Located in Sector 16B, the society faced a fine of Rs 5 lakh for using supplied water on gardening, flushing, and housekeeping, as revealed by senior authority officials on Tuesday.

The issue surfaced when social media highlighted that residents were experiencing water scarcity. According to GNIDA's water department senior manager, Rajesh Kumar, a faulty motor pump was discovered upon inspection. Kumar stated that guidelines from the NGT mandate the use of sewage treatment plant water for such purposes.

Additionally, Alstonia Society in Sector Pi Two received a Rs 48,800 fine from GNIDA's health department for not properly managing waste, despite being a major generator as per Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. The authority has cautioned against continuing non-compliance, signaling further actions.

