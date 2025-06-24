Operation Digha: Ajay Verma's Sinister Plot Foiled by Police
Notorious criminal Ajay Verma and three associates were arrested in Patna for plotting a murder. Police retrieved weapons, cartridges, mobile devices, and a car. The suspects are linked to over 36 cases across multiple states, with law enforcement suggesting plans for a gang war.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Ajay Verma, a notorious criminal, was apprehended in Patna along with three associates. Police claims point to their conspiracy to commit murder.
Recovered from the group were handguns, including a German-made one, and over 98 cartridges, along with several mobile phones and a car.
The group is implicated in over 36 criminal cases across Bihar, Delhi, and other states, raising concerns about possible gang warfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
