Operation Digha: Ajay Verma's Sinister Plot Foiled by Police

Ajay Verma, a notorious criminal, was apprehended in Patna along with three associates. Police claims point to their conspiracy to commit murder.

Recovered from the group were handguns, including a German-made one, and over 98 cartridges, along with several mobile phones and a car.

The group is implicated in over 36 criminal cases across Bihar, Delhi, and other states, raising concerns about possible gang warfare.

