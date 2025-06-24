Left Menu

Operation Digha: Ajay Verma's Sinister Plot Foiled by Police

Notorious criminal Ajay Verma and three associates were arrested in Patna for plotting a murder. Police retrieved weapons, cartridges, mobile devices, and a car. The suspects are linked to over 36 cases across multiple states, with law enforcement suggesting plans for a gang war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:02 IST
Operation Digha: Ajay Verma's Sinister Plot Foiled by Police
Ajay Verma
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Verma, a notorious criminal, was apprehended in Patna along with three associates. Police claims point to their conspiracy to commit murder.

Recovered from the group were handguns, including a German-made one, and over 98 cartridges, along with several mobile phones and a car.

The group is implicated in over 36 criminal cases across Bihar, Delhi, and other states, raising concerns about possible gang warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025