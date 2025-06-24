Left Menu

Madrassa Student Arrested for Alleged Unnatural Acts with Minor

A 20-year-old madrassa student, Nabi Hasan, has been arrested for alleged unnatural acts with a minor and possession of around 40 pornographic videos. He is accused of making and posting objectionable videos on Instagram under the alias 'Haideri Dal 25.' Two cases have been filed against him.

Updated: 24-06-2025 23:19 IST
A madrassa student in Faridpur has been detained for allegedly engaging in unnatural acts with a minor and possessing a collection of pornographic videos, according to police reports.

Nabi Hasan, 20, is accused of using the alias 'Haideri Dal 25' to share objectionable content on Instagram. He allegedly filmed obscene videos with a 13-year-old fellow student inside the madrassa.

The Faridpur police registered two cases following the recovery of 30-40 incriminating videos from his mobile phone. Superintendent of Police Anshika Verma confirmed the accused's arrest and subsequent incarceration.

