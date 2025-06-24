Anti-Corruption Actions Loom Over Tulip Siddiq Amid Legal Tensions

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Bangladesh is poised to initiate legal action against Tulip Siddiq, following consultations with Interpol, as declared by the ACC Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen. Siddiq, niece of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, faces allegations of corruption illuminated by the commission's probes.

Siddiq, representing Hampstead and Highgate for the UK's Labour Party, resigned as a Treasury minister amid these accusations. Her legal team alleges prejudice in the investigations led by Muhammad Yunus's interim government and questions the legitimacy of the charges.

The ACC's position remains firm, emphasizing that the case against Siddiq is non-political and rooted in her Bangladeshi citizenship status. With national identification and tax records verifying her citizen status, the ACC insists on judicial resolution in Bangladesh, dismissing any exception based on political stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)