Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

In a significant legal ruling, a U.S. judge has temporarily prevented the Trump administration from halting funds designated for electric vehicle charging infrastructure across 14 states.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Tana Lin of Seattle comes amidst a lawsuit accusing the federal government of illegally blocking billions in funds allocated for the construction of EV charging stations. This was after the U.S. Transportation Department suspended the EV charging program in February, pending a review of state plans.

While the injunction does not extend to the District of Columbia, Minnesota, and Vermont — also plaintiffs in the suit — due to a lack of evidence of immediate harm, the ruling will take effect in seven days. This period allows the Trump administration the opportunity to appeal the decision.

