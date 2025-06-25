Left Menu

Kenyans Mobilize: A Year On from Anti-Government Protests

Kenyans are gathering for protests on the anniversary of last year's demonstrations against government policies, which led to the storming of parliament and multiple deaths. The recent death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody has intensified public outrage, triggering fresh demonstrations and international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 06:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kenyans are set to mobilize in large numbers on Wednesday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of violent anti-government protests that included the storming of parliament. Initially incited by proposed tax hikes, the protests subsided after President William Ruto reversed the tax plans, but public outrage over police brutality remains palpable.

On Tuesday, six individuals, including three police officers, were charged with the murder of blogger Albert Ojwang, whose death has revived public anger. Accusations against security forces for last year's fatalities and mysterious disappearances continue to fuel tensions. Ojwang's death is seen as emblematic of systemic abuse by law enforcement.

In anticipation of renewed demonstrations, police are preparing to enforce heavy security in Nairobi, especially near essential governmental sites. The interior ministry has issued warnings against provoking the police, while Western embassies call for peaceful protests, voicing concerns over the use of plainclothes officers and hired counter-protesters.

