Greece Advocates Fair Burden Sharing in NATO Defence Spending

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has urged all NATO members to adhere to a uniform defence spending target, criticizing those who may benefit without contributing equitably. He highlighted Greece’s significant expenditure in line with modernizing its military and maintaining a competitive edge against Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the importance of fair burden sharing among NATO alliance members during a summit in The Hague. Mitsotakis articulated the necessity for all 32 NATO members to meet agreed defence spending targets, thus avoiding any sense of free-riding.

The discussion follows a collective agreement to boost the defence spending target to 5% of GDP, a move heavily advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump. While Spain claims it can manage its commitments without reaching this financial benchmark, Greece is already spending around 3% of its GDP on defence, substantially higher than the EU average.

Greece plans to increase its expenditure to match the 5% target by 2035, part of a broader strategy to modernize its armed forces. Mitsotakis insists that binding targets should apply to all members, ensuring equitable contribution across the alliance as Greece navigates fiscal constraints and a rivalry with neighbor Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

