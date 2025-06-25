Greece Advocates Fair Burden Sharing in NATO Defence Spending

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the importance of fair burden sharing among NATO alliance members during a summit in The Hague. Mitsotakis articulated the necessity for all 32 NATO members to meet agreed defence spending targets, thus avoiding any sense of free-riding.

The discussion follows a collective agreement to boost the defence spending target to 5% of GDP, a move heavily advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump. While Spain claims it can manage its commitments without reaching this financial benchmark, Greece is already spending around 3% of its GDP on defence, substantially higher than the EU average.

Greece plans to increase its expenditure to match the 5% target by 2035, part of a broader strategy to modernize its armed forces. Mitsotakis insists that binding targets should apply to all members, ensuring equitable contribution across the alliance as Greece navigates fiscal constraints and a rivalry with neighbor Turkey.

