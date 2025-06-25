Left Menu

Turbulence in Yerevan: Armenia Faces Internal Strife Amidst External Pressures

The Kremlin asserted that Armenia's internal matters, including a foiled coup plot, were for Yerevan to handle, despite Russia's interest in regional stability. An influential Armenian archbishop was arrested for allegedly planning an uprising against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Russia remains wary of rising tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan amid peace deal discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:53 IST
The Kremlin has addressed concerns regarding recent reports of a coup plot foiled in Armenia, stating that while it desires law and order to be maintained in the South Caucasus region, the events are for Yerevan to resolve independently. Armenian authorities have taken significant steps, arresting a prominent archbishop involved in last year's protests against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accusing him of masterminding an attempted government overthrow.

Armenia, a treaty ally traditionally aligned with Russia, is witnessing a strain in its bilateral ties as it increasingly aligns with Western nations. This shift in Armenia's diplomatic stance has not gone unnoticed by Moscow, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commenting on the evolving dynamics.

Furthermore, Russia is keenly observing the ongoing negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, hoping both nations will sign a peace deal soon, minimizing further escalation of tensions. The Kremlin has a vested interest in ensuring stability in this sensitive geopolitical region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

