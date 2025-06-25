Eritrea's Bold Bid to Halt U.N. Probe Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
Eritrea is attempting to end a U.N. expert's mandate investigating alleged abuses, raising concerns among Western diplomats about setting a precedent for avoiding scrutiny. The country's proposal has polarized opinions, with backing from countries like Sudan and Russia, while opposed by the EU and Britain.
Eritrea's move to cancel a U.N. expert's mandate, investigating alleged human rights abuses, has caused alarm among Western diplomats. The unprecedented action fuels concerns that other nations may seek similar escapes from international scrutiny.
The Special Rapporteur for Eritrea, Sudanese human rights lawyer Mohamed Abdelsalam Babiker, has reported on widespread violations, including arbitrary detention and forced military service. Despite Eritrea's objections and efforts spearheaded by a large delegation in Geneva, the EU and Britain have opposed the proposal in a tense debate.
Though U.N. probes are often challenged, the outright attempt to end a mandate is rare and feared to encourage further attempts to block accountability. The vote on Eritrea's proposal is set for next month, amid heightened diplomatic tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
