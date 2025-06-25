Echoes of Indomitable Democracy: Sikkim Chief Minister Reflects on Emergency Anniversary
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang commemorates the anniversary of the Emergency, urging future generations to guard democracy vigilantly. Speaking at 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', he highlighted the resilience needed to uphold constitutional values. Tamang paid tribute to those who resisted persecution during the Emergency, emphasizing continued commitment to democratic ideals.
- Country:
- India
Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on Wednesday, emphasized the importance of remembering the imposition of Emergency as a crucial reminder that democracy must never be taken for granted.
Speaking at an event commemorating 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' at Manan Kendra, Tamang recalled the events of June 25, 1975, marking the date as a pivotal moment when constitutional values faced severe tests under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
He called on citizens to salute the bravery of leaders and ordinary citizens who resisted the Emergency's harsh measures, urging the nation to renew its dedication to democratic principles and constitutional fidelity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Launches Minority Outreach with Constitution Distribution
Kapil Sibal Warns of 'Unconstitutional' Steps Against Judiciary Independence
Slovak Controversy: Fico's Anti-Progressive Constitutional Amendment
Quiet Revolution: India's Constitution & Its Role in Empowering the Marginalized
Political Turmoil: Return of Duterte's Impeachment Case for Constitutional Clarity