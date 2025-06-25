Echoes of Indomitable Democracy: Sikkim Chief Minister Reflects on Emergency Anniversary

Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on Wednesday, emphasized the importance of remembering the imposition of Emergency as a crucial reminder that democracy must never be taken for granted.

Speaking at an event commemorating 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' at Manan Kendra, Tamang recalled the events of June 25, 1975, marking the date as a pivotal moment when constitutional values faced severe tests under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He called on citizens to salute the bravery of leaders and ordinary citizens who resisted the Emergency's harsh measures, urging the nation to renew its dedication to democratic principles and constitutional fidelity.

