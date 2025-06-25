Left Menu

Delhi's Fiery Infernos: Illegal Factories Under Fire for Safety Lapses

Repeated fire tragedies in Delhi, notably in Rohini, Alipur, and Mundka, highlight the dangers of illegal factory operations. The lack of adherence to fire safety norms results in loss of lives and injuries. Authorities struggle to enforce regulations as incidents resemble past disasters like the Uphaar Cinema tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:56 IST
Delhi's Fiery Infernos: Illegal Factories Under Fire for Safety Lapses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Recurring fire tragedies in Delhi emphasize the hazards of illegal factory operations ignoring fire safety norms, often causing fatal outcomes. The latest in Rohini ended in four deaths and multiple injuries, reflecting a familiar yet tragic pattern in the capital.

Previous incidents in areas like Alipur and Mundka highlight the ongoing challenge for authorities to enforce fire safety regulations. The Alipur disaster saw 11 lives lost in a hazardous paint factory, whereas Mundka's blaze in 2022 resulted in 27 fatalities.

These tragedies echo past disasters, including the memorable Uphaar Cinema fire, underscoring the necessity for stringent safety measures to prevent further loss of life and injuries in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025