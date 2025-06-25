Delhi's Fiery Infernos: Illegal Factories Under Fire for Safety Lapses

Recurring fire tragedies in Delhi emphasize the hazards of illegal factory operations ignoring fire safety norms, often causing fatal outcomes. The latest in Rohini ended in four deaths and multiple injuries, reflecting a familiar yet tragic pattern in the capital.

Previous incidents in areas like Alipur and Mundka highlight the ongoing challenge for authorities to enforce fire safety regulations. The Alipur disaster saw 11 lives lost in a hazardous paint factory, whereas Mundka's blaze in 2022 resulted in 27 fatalities.

These tragedies echo past disasters, including the memorable Uphaar Cinema fire, underscoring the necessity for stringent safety measures to prevent further loss of life and injuries in the city.

