BJP Leader Faces Molestation Charges: Resigns Amidst Controversy

A BJP leader from Pune, Pramod Kondhre, is facing charges of molesting a female police officer, prompting his resignation from the party, sources reported on Wednesday.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday near Shaniwarwada, with CCTV footage purportedly capturing Kondhre's inappropriate behavior towards the officer. A senior police official confirmed that a case has been filed citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for outraging a woman's modesty and sexual harassment.

BJP city unit president Dhiraj Ghate stated Kondhre voluntarily stepped down from his role pending an investigation. Meanwhile, Chitra Wagh, a BJP MLC, condemned the incident as "unfortunate" and demanded decisive action against Kondhre.

