BJP Leader Faces Molestation Charges: Resigns Amidst Controversy
A Pune BJP leader, Pramod Kondhre, has resigned following allegations of molesting a woman police officer. The incident, captured on CCTV, led to a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for outraging a woman's modesty. Party leaders have called for stringent action amid ongoing investigations.
- Country:
- India
A BJP leader from Pune, Pramod Kondhre, is facing charges of molesting a female police officer, prompting his resignation from the party, sources reported on Wednesday.
The alleged incident occurred on Monday near Shaniwarwada, with CCTV footage purportedly capturing Kondhre's inappropriate behavior towards the officer. A senior police official confirmed that a case has been filed citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for outraging a woman's modesty and sexual harassment.
BJP city unit president Dhiraj Ghate stated Kondhre voluntarily stepped down from his role pending an investigation. Meanwhile, Chitra Wagh, a BJP MLC, condemned the incident as "unfortunate" and demanded decisive action against Kondhre.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving the Green: MP Police Leads a Biodiversity Rejuvenation Project
Major Reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh Police Leadership
Two persons killed, two injured after being run over by goods train in Chhattisgarh's Balod district: Police.
Delhi Police Cracks Down: 154 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported
Police Nab Four in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case