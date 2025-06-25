Honoring Heroes: The Union Cabinet's Tribute to Emergency Resisters
The Union Cabinet commemorated those who resisted the Emergency's constitutional subversion in 1974. With a two-minute silence, they honored these heroes and acknowledged the upcoming 50th anniversary of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,' emphasizing the legacy of preserving India's democratic values.
The Union Cabinet has resolved to honor the courage of individuals who resisted the Emergency's constitutional subversions in the mid-1970s. During a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cabinet members paused for a two-minute silence to remember those who faced atrocities for defending democracy.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that the Cabinet aims to commemorate the bravery of these individuals. The year 2025 will observe the 50th anniversary of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,' a critical period in India's history marked by the suspension of fundamental rights and constitutional violations.
The resolution reiterates India's commitment to constitutional values, urging citizens, especially the young, to draw inspiration from those who defended democracy. India continues to embody democratic principles, promoting resilience and federal integrity across the nation.
