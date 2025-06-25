Peace Settles Amidst War's Ashes: Iran-Israel Conflict's Ambiguous Victory

In the aftermath of the Iran-Israel conflict, President Donald Trump hailed the swift conclusion of hostilities, expressing optimism about potential diplomatic relations with Tehran. Despite the destruction caused by U.S. strikes targeting Iranian nuclear sites, uncertainties loom over the extent of the damage.

During a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump described the military actions as a collective victory, downplaying assessments by U.S. intelligence suggesting Iran's nuclear capabilities might only be temporarily delayed. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hinted at domestic reforms prompted by the national unity witnessed during the attacks.

The ceasefire brings mixed sentiments of relief and uncertainty in both Iran and Israel. Citizens are eager to resume normalcy but remain apprehensive about future developments and potential changes to social and governmental structures in both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)