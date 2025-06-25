Left Menu

Saket Court Tightens Security with Integrated Equipment

The Saket district court in South Delhi is installing integrated security equipment at its gates following directives from the Delhi High Court to enhance safety measures. These installations are expected to complete by the end of June, involving hydraulic barriers and advanced scanners to manage vehicular entry more effectively.

In a move to bolster security, the Saket district court in South Delhi is set to install integrated security equipment at its entrance gates. This initiative, informed by directives issued by the Delhi High Court, aims to address growing concerns regarding security within court premises.

A circular from the principal district and sessions judge indicated that the installation began on June 13, with gates 1 and 2 undergoing enhancements including hydraulic bollard barriers and advanced scanning technology. These improvements are projected to conclude by the end of June, temporarily closing the gates to all pedestrian and vehicular entry till June 30. Gate 6 will temporarily facilitate access for advocates and judicial officers.

Incidents earlier this year, including a shooting and an altercation resulting in the death, have underscored the necessity for such security measures. These events catalyzed the implementation of enhanced security protocols as outlined by the November 2021 high court orders, which also recommended comprehensive security audits and installation of surveillance cameras.

