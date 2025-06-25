NATO Summit Highlights Ukraine's Struggles Amid Russian Threats
NATO leaders convened to discuss increased defense spending due to Russia's military actions, with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy observing from the sidelines. Despite not being part of NATO, Ukraine's plight remains a focal point, as shown by discussions with leaders and pledges of military aid.
On Wednesday, NATO leaders gathered to deliberate on a substantial increase in defense spending, driven by Russia's aggressive military posture and its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was present but not in the main discussions, symbolizing Ukraine's complex relationship with the alliance.
Despite being sidelined, Ukraine's conflict remains central at NATO summits. President Zelenskyy conducted multiple one-on-one meetings with leaders, including a notable session with former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump's administration has historically opposed Ukraine's NATO membership bid. Meanwhile, Russia's extensive drone attacks last week highlighted ongoing hostilities.
With accusations of war crimes against Russian leaders, including an ICC arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy secured further military aid pledges. Notably, the UK promised Ukraine 350 air defense missiles. The efforts culminate in plans for an international court targeting Russia's wartime actions, underscoring the enduring international focus on Ukraine's strife.
