Left Menu

NATO Summit Highlights Ukraine's Struggles Amid Russian Threats

NATO leaders convened to discuss increased defense spending due to Russia's military actions, with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy observing from the sidelines. Despite not being part of NATO, Ukraine's plight remains a focal point, as shown by discussions with leaders and pledges of military aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:50 IST
NATO Summit Highlights Ukraine's Struggles Amid Russian Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, NATO leaders gathered to deliberate on a substantial increase in defense spending, driven by Russia's aggressive military posture and its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was present but not in the main discussions, symbolizing Ukraine's complex relationship with the alliance.

Despite being sidelined, Ukraine's conflict remains central at NATO summits. President Zelenskyy conducted multiple one-on-one meetings with leaders, including a notable session with former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump's administration has historically opposed Ukraine's NATO membership bid. Meanwhile, Russia's extensive drone attacks last week highlighted ongoing hostilities.

With accusations of war crimes against Russian leaders, including an ICC arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy secured further military aid pledges. Notably, the UK promised Ukraine 350 air defense missiles. The efforts culminate in plans for an international court targeting Russia's wartime actions, underscoring the enduring international focus on Ukraine's strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025