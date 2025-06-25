Italy to Embrace NATO's Flexible Defence Spending Targets

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that the new NATO targets for increased defence and security spending are within reach for Italy, attributing this to the flexibility in implementation granted by the alliance.

Following a NATO summit in the Netherlands, Meloni emphasized that the raised targets, which involve boosting defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, will not require Italy to divert funds from other budgetary needs.

Despite a European Council poll highlighting limited public support for this move, Meloni maintains that Italy will not need to employ an EU flexibility clause to meet these commitments without affecting the country's fiscal discipline.

