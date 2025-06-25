Left Menu

Italy to Embrace NATO's Flexible Defence Spending Targets

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed that Italy can afford NATO's new defence spending targets, which aim to raise commitments to 5% of GDP by 2035. These targets allow for flexible implementation, ensuring no budgetary constraints for Italy. Only a minority of Italians support increased defence spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:03 IST
Italy to Embrace NATO's Flexible Defence Spending Targets

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that the new NATO targets for increased defence and security spending are within reach for Italy, attributing this to the flexibility in implementation granted by the alliance.

Following a NATO summit in the Netherlands, Meloni emphasized that the raised targets, which involve boosting defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, will not require Italy to divert funds from other budgetary needs.

Despite a European Council poll highlighting limited public support for this move, Meloni maintains that Italy will not need to employ an EU flexibility clause to meet these commitments without affecting the country's fiscal discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025