Punjab Police Unveils Robust Security Strategy for Amarnath Yatra
Punjab Police has implemented a detailed security plan for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. This involves strategic force deployment, advanced surveillance, and inter-agency coordination to ensure safety. Special attention is being given to Pathankot due to its strategic location, with commandant-level oversight across the route to Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Police have unveiled a comprehensive security strategy to ensure the safety of the annual Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 3 and will conclude on August 9. The robust plan involves the deployment of advanced surveillance systems and strategic force coordination to manage the pilgrimage, which attracts thousands of devotees travelling through Punjab, particularly via Pathankot.
During a high-level meeting held on Wednesday in Pathankot, Punjab's Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla coordinated with the Army, civil administration, and security agencies to bolster security measures. The meeting addressed diverse aspects of the pilgrimage, including police deployment, traffic and disaster management, and overall security enhancements.
Special focus has been placed on Pathankot, which is strategically positioned near critical defence installations and shares a border with Pakistan. Commandant-level officers will oversee all routes to Jammu and Kashmir, supported by a 24-hour Command and Control Centre at Nakka Madhopur to monitor pilgrim movements and conduct daily security checks. Local establishments along the route have been briefed to report any suspicious activities promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Astronaut Shukla's Axiom-4 Mission Delayed: Technical Hurdles & Future Prospects
Axiom-4 Mission Update: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to Launch June 2025
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station postponed to June 22.
Governor Shukla Rallies Against Drug Menace in Himachal's Dodra Kwar
Governor Shukla Leads Yoga Day in Shimla, Champions Yoga's Role in Combating Drug Abuse