Left Menu

Delhi Cops Bust Cyber Fraud in Fake HSRP Booking Scam

The Delhi Police have dismantled a cyber fraud syndicate that deceived over 1,000 people by posing as legitimate High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) booking services. The two arrested individuals, Rishabh Gupta and Kapil Tyagi, operated fake websites and manipulated funds through fake accounts to avoid detection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:29 IST
Delhi Cops Bust Cyber Fraud in Fake HSRP Booking Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A cyber fraud ring posing as a legitimate service for booking High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) has been dismantled by the Delhi Police. Over 1,000 people nationwide fell victim to this scam, officials announced on Wednesday.

The police arrested Rishabh Gupta and Kapil Tyagi, both from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. They created fraudulent websites for releasing fake HSRP booking ads and lured victims into prepaying Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500. Allegedly, payments were shuttled through fake accounts using UPI QR codes.

The extensive investigation, which commenced after an FIR was filed in March, led to the arrests. Gupta confessed to creating and managing fraudulent sites, naming Tyagi, with a criminal history, as the leader. Further searches revealed financial instruments and digital records, aiding police in their ongoing probe for other accomplices.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025