Delhi Cops Bust Cyber Fraud in Fake HSRP Booking Scam

A cyber fraud ring posing as a legitimate service for booking High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) has been dismantled by the Delhi Police. Over 1,000 people nationwide fell victim to this scam, officials announced on Wednesday.

The police arrested Rishabh Gupta and Kapil Tyagi, both from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. They created fraudulent websites for releasing fake HSRP booking ads and lured victims into prepaying Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500. Allegedly, payments were shuttled through fake accounts using UPI QR codes.

The extensive investigation, which commenced after an FIR was filed in March, led to the arrests. Gupta confessed to creating and managing fraudulent sites, naming Tyagi, with a criminal history, as the leader. Further searches revealed financial instruments and digital records, aiding police in their ongoing probe for other accomplices.